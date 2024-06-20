Political Communication Analyst, Prof Etse Sikanku has emphasised Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh stands tall among potential running mates to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, Prof Sikanku noted the Manhyia South Member of Parliament(MP) has the needed political and executive experience required for the role.

His comments come after a National Investigative Bureau(NIB) survey revealed that Napo as he is popularly known is widely preferred among NPP members to be Vice Presidential candidates.

The survey engaged 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives.

According to the study, Dr Opoku Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses from executives polled.

Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who came second garnered 10.16%.

Reacting to this, Prof Sikanku said the results of the survey show Napo’s grounding at the base and his popularity.

“Napo has had the executive and political experience. He is popular among the rank and file of the NPP and there is a certain level of likeness and connection he has with the base.

“He has been in the team for a long time and has done a lot of work. He is quite popular and that can break the sentiment of the grassroot,” he stated.

He further noted that, there are key ingredients that must drive the selection, adding the running mate must bring substantial votes to the table and effectively complement Bawumia’s governance efforts once in power.

“It is a critical decision and depending on how the race is going, whoever will be selected will play a crucial role. The person must cross the presidential bar to be seen as a presidential material; thus if the president is not around he should be able to step in a twinkle of an eye.

“He must be competent, have the temperament to hold that high position; the presidential power and must be able to complement the president because if they are not friends or cannot work together, at the end of the day, there will be trouble. The running mate must also be dependable, bold, demonstrate loyalty, support and sacrifices and Napo has exhibited this over time. He has been around and done a lot of work over the years,” he added.

