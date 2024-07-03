A New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Kwabena Sarpong has dismissed assertions that President Akufo-Addo had a hand in the selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate.

Dr Bawumia on Tuesday, June 25 consulted the President on his choice of a running mate for the December 7 presidential election.

During a meeting at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo is said to have offered some advice and shared his thoughts but eventually accepted Dr Bawumia’s choice.

Rumours suggested that in,ternal disagreements on the choice of the candidate have accounted for the undue delay.

But according to Mr Sarpong, the selection was the sole decision of the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia although there were consultations.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, programme Wednesday, he was optimistic that even if President Akufo-Addo had the chance to choose the running mate, he may not have settled for the Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP.

“We are blaming Akufo-Addo that he prevented the Vice President from making his choice and wanted to force a candidate on him. But the truth is he had no say,” he stated.

