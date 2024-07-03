The National Identification Authority (NIA) Division of the Public Services Workers Union, Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, has petitioned President Akufo-Addo, demanding the removal of the Executive Secretary, Professor Kenneth Attafuah.

The petition dated July 1 was signed by 920 NIA staff.

The union said the request has been endorsed by nearly the entire staff.

“The staff and union’s decision to petition your high office for the removal of Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is grounded on unfair labour practices contrary to the labour laws and Human Resource Manual and Policy Framework for Ghana Public Services, violations of SSNIT law, poor corporate governance structure, selective and administrative injustice in the recruitment, placement and promotion of staff and lack of innovative ideas to manage the administration of the authority,” it stated.

The aggrieved staff lamented that Prof Attafuah’s continued stay in office could lead to further harm and reputational damage.

“His staff have absolutely lost trust in his administration and can no longer work with him in confidence. These coupled with infractions in the labour laws and SSNIT Acts are enough justifications for his immediate removal from the office without further delays,” it stated.

They believe the Executive Secretary’s dismissal would restore staff confidence and improve the Authority’s reputation.

Read the full petition below: