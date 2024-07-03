Motorists on the Accra-bound stretch of the Accra-Tema motorway continue to endure bumper-to-bumper traffic 12 hours after a cargo truck overturned.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, saw the truck, laden with food items, crash and partially block the outer lane of the dual carriageway.

This has resulted in an unusual and prolonged traffic jam.

Motorist Kwabena Appiah expressed his frustration over the authorities’ delay in clearing the road. “It’s been 12 hours since the accident, and the road is still not cleared.”

“This is unacceptable and has caused significant inconvenience to many of us who use this route daily,” he lamented.

Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes while efforts are made to address the situation.

