A truck carrying cartons of Oba Spaghetti overturned on the Tema to Accra stretch of the Motorway near KICC, causing significant vehicular traffic.

The Burkina Faso-registered truck scattered its consignment on the side of the road, blocking one lane of the two-lane highway.

Christian Atsu Tsikata of Channel One TV, reported, “It was unusual to encounter traffic near KICC at that time, as it’s typically free-flowing around 5:10 am.”

Mr. Tsikata added, “The traffic situation will likely worsen as the day progresses. Even if the truck is towed, manually clearing the scattered goods from the road will delay commuters.

The early morning rain is also expected to exacerbate traffic flow.

