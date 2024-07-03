The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has said their nationwide strike is not politically motivated.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Public Relations Officer of CLOGSAG, Edmund Acquaye said their strike has nothing to do with the December elections as some reports have suggested.

“We don’t know election year, we are neutral. We can strike at any time, depending on the situation at hand,” he said.

Mr. Acquaye explained that, the strike is a protest against the government’s failure to implement their new salary structure, which was approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

“The new salary structure was approved after one and a half years since a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was reached. We have waited for long and so they should do what we want for us,” he said.

Mr. Acquaye noted that, they have been patient enough and it’s important that they apply the tool that the government knows best, which is the strike.

“You have to understand us. Let the MOU work. It’s a powerful document that has to see the light of day” he added.

However, the Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, on the same show appealed to CLOGSAG members to remain calm.

“I understand there is pressure on the executives, but they should take it easy,” he said.

Dr. Arthur urged them to call off the strike and come to the negotiating table.

“We will engage the stakeholders and ensure they listen to them. I plead with them to rescind their decision,” he added.

