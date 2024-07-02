The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared a nationwide strike effective Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The industrial action according to CLOGSAG is in protest of the government’s failure in the implementation of their new salary structure.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, the National Organizer, Emmanuel Acquah said they will not call off the strike until their demands are met.

Mr Acquah explained that, the new salary structure was approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission after one and a half years since a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was reached.

However, they find it difficult to understand what has accounted for the delay after the MoU which Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo and Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah signed on behalf of the government.

“We are not asking for all the money in Ghana; We’re just asking for what is due us. We have been taken for granted for too long and the government has not shown any commitment and action towards implementing the salary structure. This strike will continue until our demands are met,” he stated with mincing words.

Mr Acquah has therefore advised all staff to stay away from work until further notice.

Similarly, all CLOGSAG offices across the country must be closed.

ALSO READ: