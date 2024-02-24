The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has raised concern over the recent appointment of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs).

According to CLOGSAG, some of its members were appointed and they demand immediate revocation.

In a statement issued on February 23, the association cited the appointment contradicts a Supreme Court ruling on Neutrality.

“We call on the Government to revoke the appointments of the staff of the Civil Service and the Local Government Service who have been sworn in as Assembly members as these appointments are in contravention of the Supreme Court Ruling on Neutrality.”

Per the ruling, civil service staff or staff of the Local Government Service are prohibited from accepting promotions or appointments by political parties.

Meanwhile, CLOGSAG, has called on appointees who are staff of the Local Government Service to voluntarily resign from their positions.

The association has threatened to take action if the said appointees fail to adhere to its directive.

“CLOGSAG would not compromise on the public perception of Neutrality. Therefore, note that it is compelling to abide by the Supreme Court Ruling on Neutrality. The Government Appointees to the Assemblies who are either Civil Service staff or staff of the Local Government Service should honourably resign or else CLOGSAG will smoke them out.

“As Civil Servants, we should not allow ourselves to be appointed or promoted by political bodies as noted above. Again, being sworn in as an Assembly Member, whether as a Government Appointee or elected, violates the ethics of the Local Government Service,” the Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo cautioned in the statement.