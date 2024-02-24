Former President John Dramani Mahama, has accused Vice President Bawumia of plagiarising his sincere promises despite being complicit in poor governance currently experienced by Ghanaians.

In his remarks on Friday, 23rd February 2024 while addressing participants at the NDC LAB Policy Dialogue held at the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi, Mahama expressed delight at the conclusion of the policy dialogue, emphasising the significance of the NDC’s preparedness in presenting policy proposals well ahead of the upcoming elections.

He commended the NDC LAB for its critical thinking and ideation around policy options aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the Ghanaian people, and highlighted the urgent need for rebuilding the nation amidst socio-economic challenges, including high unemployment rates and worsening living conditions.

He descended on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of accountability, leading to a catastrophic economic meltdown.

Referring to his long-standing policy proposals, Mahama noted that Vice President Bawumia’s recent promises to reduce the size of government, abolish certain taxes, and carry out constitutional reforms, and accused him of borrowing these ideas despite being instrumental in the poor governance under the current administration.

“The widespread acceptance of the 24-hour policy appears to have sent the NPP campaign into a tailspin, leading to a frantic effort to attack it through calumny and disinformation in the last few days. We are fortified in the knowledge that the days when the NPP assumed that they could use falsehood to hoodwink Ghanaians for electoral advantage are over, mainly because of their horrific performance in the last seven years after they were entrusted with the administration of our dear nation, Ghana.

“There is no room in leadership for excuse-making and flight from responsibility. You cannot make grandiose promises about the economy in 2016 only to be put in charge, run it down, push all of us into suffering and hardships and turn around to say you were only the mate of a reckless driver and, therefore, you should be excused from blame. Not only do I have a much better and measurable performance record in both my role as Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team, and later as President, than my leading contender in this year’s elections, I also have a record of taking responsibility.

“The same cannot be said of my opponent. I note that my long-espoused pledges to substantially reduce the size of government by having much fewer Ministries, Ministers and appointees, abolish the payment of ex-gratia, scrap taxes like the e-levy and carry out far-reaching constitutional and governance reforms, have compelled my opponent to promise the same despite being front of centre of the poor governance under which all these ills have taken place,” he said.

Mahama reiterated his commitment to implementing his promises, including the establishment of a resilient governance structure and initiatives to create jobs and support indigenous businesses in the digital economy. He assured Ghanaians of protecting their votes and ensuring a fair electoral outcome.

“Since 2021, I have outlined over sixty (60) different policy proposals, carefully curated to restore our economy and national life into a much better state.

“In particular, the 24-hour economy policy has found resonance with most Ghanaians, especially the youth, as confirmed by both data-based and anecdotal evidence.

“This policy has offered hope to our increasingly restless and despondent population that the half measures and mismanagement they see under the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government, which has plunged us into suffering, will soon give way to more prudent and forward-looking programmes.

“The 24-hour economy remains the surest way to achieve significant economic expansion, boost productivity, meet demand, curb unbridled imports and their attendant adverse effects on our economy, currency, and, above all, generate well-paying jobs for the millions of people without employment,” he said.