Founder and Leader of the Movements for Change, Alan Kyerematen has begun a tour of some of the major markets in the Greater Accra Region.

The tour, which started at the Makola market, is the former Trade Minister’s way of introducing himself to voters in the various markets.

Mr Kyerematen was met with a lot of excitement at the various markets including the Kaneshie market.

Speaking to JoyNews, some traders expressed optimism in Mr Kyerematen’s ability to transform the country into a prosperous nation.

A trader said judging from the crowds polled, it would be a huge contest in the 2024 elections, while another said the former Minister was a great leader and encouraged Ghanaians to offer their utmost support to him.

Mr Kyerematen, who could not hide his excitement, told the media that his reception was evident; the people wanted a change in leadership and, consequently, a change in their economic standing.

“When you are connected spiritually to the ordinary people, you don’t need to mobilise them. You can see that the impact has been spontaneous and I am indeed humbled. You can also get a sense from the remark that they are making the change they want to see in Ghana.

“Yes we have had our two dominant parties for the last 32 years and it is almost unanimous in terms of what you are hearing from them that it is time for a change and I happen to be the right man at the right time. They are expressing their confidence in me to be able to lead this transformation process. So I am pleased about what is going on so far.

“The people are deciding, they have already made it clear that they want to see Alan Kyerematen as the next President,” he added.