The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has extended warm wishes to Muslims all over the world and all Ghanaians as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mr Kyerematen has urged all to rejoice in the spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity that this blessed day embodies as they mark the end of the 30-day fasting period.

“May this Eid-ul-Fitr bring renewed hope, prosperity, and peace to our beloved Ghana. Let us rededicate ourselves to the values of inclusivity, justice, and progress as we work towards a brighter future for all,” part of his statement on X formerly Twitter read.

Below is Mr Kyerematen’s post: