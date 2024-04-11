The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has extended warm wishes to Muslims all over the world and all Ghanaians as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.
Mr Kyerematen has urged all to rejoice in the spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity that this blessed day embodies as they mark the end of the 30-day fasting period.
“May this Eid-ul-Fitr bring renewed hope, prosperity, and peace to our beloved Ghana. Let us rededicate ourselves to the values of inclusivity, justice, and progress as we work towards a brighter future for all,” part of his statement on X formerly Twitter read.
ALSO READ:
Below is Mr Kyerematen’s post:
On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to each and every one of you.— Alan Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) April 10, 2024
As we mark the end of Ramadan, let us rejoice in the spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity that this blessed day embodies.
Let us come together as a… pic.twitter.com/tFv88o0DNQ