The Ghana Police Service has held a one-week memorial service for its three officers who were killed in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Formed Police Unit(FPU) in Accra on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The deceased include Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah who died in a fatal incident on March 27, 2024.

The personnel, all serving with the FPU were on their way to perform their duties when the accident occurred.

During the ceremony, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare on behalf of the Service, government and the people of Ghana extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the Police Service is devastated by the death and yet to recover from the shock but pray to God for strength in this difficult times.

Acknowledging this was not the end expected, IGP Dampare expressed gratitude to the bereaved family for allowing their relatives to avail themselves to serve the nation.

He pledged the support of the Service to give the deceased a befitting burial.

The IGP also charged personnel to remain steadfast and discharge their duty as expected and not be dampened by the unfortunate death of their colleagues.

Another victim, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, who was travelling with them, sustained injuries.

ALSO READ: