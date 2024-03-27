A footage from an accident that claimed the lives of three police officers at Kyekyere in the Ashanti Region on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has popped up.

The ghastly incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The officers were en route for operational duties when the incident occurred.

A video from the incident captured a vehicle of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in a bush, with its doors unhinged while some residents rushed and commuters expressed shock.

However, the cause of the accident or the identities of the victims are immediately not known.

The Police Service has since mourned their death, stating further details will be communicated after the bereaved families are formally informed.

