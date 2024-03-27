The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, says over 5,000 teacher trainees nationwide have been awarded scholarships since the ruling New Patriotic Party government led by President Akufo-Addo took office.

He noted that, the move marks a significant milestone in the NPP government’s commitment to supporting teacher education, as these scholarships represent more than financial aid.

He said they serve as a vital lifeline, empowering trainees to chase their educational dreams without worrying about tuition fees.

Dr. Agyemang explained that, the significance of financial support from stakeholders extends beyond mere assistance—it is a crucial enabler for aspiring educators, allowing them to pursue their educational aspirations unencumbered by financial constraints.

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat said this at the opening ceremony of TTAG’s 28th annual delegates’ congress held in Koforidua, in the New Juaben South Municipal, Eastern Region.

He said the support is complementary to the government’s allowance scheme which is fervently supported for its continued role in bolstering teacher education.

A stance that is particularly poignant when considering the varying positions of previous administrations on such allowances.

Meanwhile, the President of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG), Kwame Sefah raised concerns about the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), particularly on the pass mark for grading the examination.

“As an Association and the mouthpiece of teacher trainees, we had on numerous occasions and ways engaged relevant stakeholders on the challenges faced by the Colleges of Education where we were fortunate to have the pass mark for the GTLE set at 52 percent’’ he said.

