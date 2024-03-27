The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns over some decisions by the Supreme Court, alleging “palpable bias” in the scheduling of cases with political implications.

The party contends that, the highest court in the land has not displayed impartiality in arranging and adjudicating “political cases” brought before it.

Their immediate critique arises from the hearings of an injunction filed by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, against newly nominated ministers and reshuffled ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 27.

The lawsuit, filed against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), was initiated on March 18.

However, preceding this was a case brought forth by private legal practitioner, Richard Dela Sky, who sought a declaration that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, is null, void, and of no effect.

This was filed on March 5.

Despite this, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case against the approval of the new ministers today, while a date has not been set for the hearing of Richard Sky’s suit.

Consequently, in a press statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party asserted that the actions of the apex court confirm its bias in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

“The arbitrary exercise of administrative discretion by the Chief Justice, particularly in the scheduling of cases in the Supreme Court, goes to fortify the high perception of bias on the part of the judiciary.”

“Such judicial manipulations go to confirm the growing public perception that the current Chief Justice, is a pliant accomplice and abettor of the misrule of the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.”

“While the Constitution of Ghana vests discretionary powers in the Chief Justice in the discharge of her administrative duties over the judiciary, it is important that such discretionary powers are not exercised arbitrarily, capriciously and whimsically,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The NDC further stated that the conduct of the Supreme Court is perceived as a deliberate effort to assist President Akufo-Addo in avoiding signing the anti-gay bill, which has already been passed by Parliament.

“It’s quite apparent, that this is a ploy by the Chief Justice to fast-track the determination of the suit filed by Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor, while the determination of the Richard Dela Sky’s suit is deliberately and unduly delayed, to enable the President to shelve the crucial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill that has been passed by Parliament.”

