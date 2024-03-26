The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the striking teacher unions to immediately call off their almost two weeks industrial action after arbitration.

The long anticipated meeting had all the leadership of the teacher unions coupled with some teachers who abandoned the classroom to protest in solidarity of their leadership at the NLC premises.

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who led government delegation together with the technical advisor for the Labour and Employment Ministry, Bright Wereko Brobbey were satisfied with the ruling of the NLC.

Three out of the nine concerns that led to the strike have been resolved.

They include: the completion of the distribution of teachers laptops by June ending, Submission of draft scheme of work by 8th April to the pre-tertiary education workers and the release of the withheld salaries of some teachers by the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The six outstanding ones which had to do with allowance will be considered tomorrow 2:pm at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

On when to call off the strike, the spokesperson, King Ali Awudu opined that the teacher unions have a channel for declaring and calling off strike and they will go through that and call off the industrial action as directed by NLC.

ALSO READ:

Teachers strike: Parents in Sunyani appeal to gov’t to resolve labour issues

Teacher unions clash with FWSC CEO over strike on live TV

JHS 3 students decry teachers strike as BECE approaches