Some parents and guardians in the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono region have implored the government to resolve the impasse between the Ministry of Education and the teacher unions.

Three teacher unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH) have laid their tools down pressing on the government to improve the condition of service of members.

The teachers began the indefinite industrial action on March 21, 2024.

But the parents of the affected pupils have called on the government to meet the demands of the teachers.

“This cannot continue like this, Nana Addo should intervene because our children’s lives are at risk” Mr Kaakyire Kusi, a parent told Adom News in an interview in Sunyani.

“These frequent strikes are having a huge toll on our children and the government must act swiftly” Grace Ashitey, another concerned mother indicated.

For Madam Abena Nyamekye “Everyday teachers are going on strike and that is unacceptable”.

During a round visit to some of the basic schools in the Municipality, Adom News noticed academic work was not progressing, as some students played in the schools.

As of 10:30 am on Tuesday, only five teachers were idling at the SDA Primary and JHS.

At the St. Anselm Anglican JHS, there were only nine teachers with few students, but the Boahene Kokor Presby ‘A, and ‘B’ primary were closed.

The situation was not different from Sunyani M/A school. Only about seven teachers had reported at the time of the visit.

