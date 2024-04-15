The government’s delay in its negotiation with teacher unions could trigger another strike action.

After three union called off its strike action which affected academic activities, expectations were high for fruitful discussions to address the teachers’ grievances.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

However, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, has said the government’s lack of preparedness is a betrayal of trust and a display of bad faith.

“The dragging of feet by the government is deeply concerning. After calling off our industrial action in good faith, we expected a proactive approach to addressing our concerns. Instead, we are met with delays and unpreparedness,” Musah lamented in an interview with Adom News.

According to him, there is a growing frustration among the teacher unions over the government’s handling of the negotiations.

He has therefore cautioned the public not to blame them should the situation escalate into another strike at the pre-tertiary level.

The potential impact of such a strike cannot be understated.

Disruptions to pre-tertiary education could have far-reaching consequences, affecting the academic progress and well-being of countless students across the country.

