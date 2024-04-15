The High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest orders were issued following the persistent failure of the two to appear in court to answer for alleged contempt charges.

The court’s decision came in response to an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach, seeking an order for the respondents to release a vehicle registered as GN 2925-20 to the applicant.

Despite the court’s orders, the respondents repeatedly failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of the bench warrant.

During proceedings on Monday, April 15, Counsel for the applicant, Abraham Arthur, moved an application for the committal of the CID boss and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit for contempt.

The court found that the respondents had “blatantly refused” to honour its directives, prompting the issuance of the arrest warrants.