Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over the current state of the country.

In a recent post shared on X, Mr. Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accused the current administration of undermining the progress made in Ghana’s democratic process.

He pointed out that, several actions taken by the government prioritize political gains over democratic principles, tarnishing the image of Ghana’s fourth republic.

“The Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administration has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice.

“Their deliberate acts of putting political convenience ahead of democratic consolidation have left Ghana’s 4th Republic the poorer for it,” he wrote.

The Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia-led administration has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice. Their deliberate acts of putting political convenience ahead of democratic consolidation have left Ghana's 4th Republic the poorer for it. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 15, 2024

