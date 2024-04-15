A photo of Nigerian singer Davido and a U.S.-based model Bonita Maria has ignited a storm of speculation on social media platforms.

The image, initially shared by Bonita Maria, depicted her and Davido in what seemed to be a cozy and intimate moment..

In the now-viral photo, Davido was seen hugging the woman from behind, with his arm draped around her neck.

The intimate nature of the photo immediately caught the attention of social media users, leading to widespread speculation about the antics of the married singer.

Meanwhile, representatives of the singer have remained silent on the matter.

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy, with many offering consolation to Davido’s wife, Chioma