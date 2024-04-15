The Chief of Sefwi Pataboso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region has appealed to the government to sign the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Plus (LGBTQ) Bill into Law to forbid it from being practiced in the country.

Nana Kwabena Obeng Ankoana ll stated that, traditional leaders, religious bodies, and Ghanaian cultures do not support such acts and therefore called on the President to stand against all efforts to infiltrate activities of LGBTQ+ into the nation.

The Chief, who is also the Head of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Aduana Royal Family (Abusuapanin) of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, made this plea during the celebration of this year’s Allie Festival at Pataboso.

Nana Kwabena Obeng Ankoana, after receiving the meal prepared by Asona family members of Sefwi Anhwiaso, was accompanied by the chiefs and people of Pataboso in a procession amidst a brass band and traditional drumming through the street of Sefwi Pataboso to the cemetery.

At the cemetery, he fed their ancestors in fulfillment of customs and tradition in order to pave the way for other divisional chiefs within the various communities to follow suit.

Nana Ebiri Kwaku ll, Chief of Hwenapori, narrated that Allie is a harvest festival celebrated annually by the people and chiefs of Sefwi to express their gratitude to the Almighty God and ancestors for bountiful harvests in agriculture and other spheres of endeavor.

It is a period to feed their ancestors with their preferred meals and also ask for protection, blessings, and a better harvest in the coming year since they believe in reincarnation.

On his part, the Paramount of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, encouraged the youth not to ignore the rich culture of society in which they live in the name of Christianity and modernity.

He expressed regrets about the neglect of Ghanaian culture by the youth, noting that it was unfortunate for you to ignore their culture in the name of modernity.

According to him, culture and tradition are what identified people and showcased the rich culture of their ancestors, adding that the youth should embrace cultural heritage to keep their identity.

The Paramount Chief, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, said culture depicted ideas, customs, and a way of life for particular people in society and urged the people to embrace theirs and ignore foreign ones.