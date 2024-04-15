The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has indicated the preparedness of the office of the First lady if successful in the election to play active role in the rehabilitation of women at the Gambaga witches into the society.

The anti-witchcraft bill passed by Parliament is awaiting for Presidential accent, which will eventually lead to closure of the Gambaga witches camp.

President Akufo-Addo has already communicated inability to pass the bill due to constitutional issues.

But the NDC flagbearer paying a courtesy call on Gambarana at Gambaga, hinted on preparedness of the office of the First Lady to embark on the project if the NDC wins election.

Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer has revealed plans to build military barracks in all newly created Regions.

Mr. Mahama spoke about how the military will be embedded with police to fight armed robbery.

Mr. Mahama is wrapping up the “Building Ghana Tour” in the North East Region.

