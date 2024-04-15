Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo, has expressed confidence that the team will bounce back to winning form as they gear up to take on FC Samartex 1996 this weekend.

The team’s struggles were exacerbated by a 2-0 loss against Dreams FC on Sunday during the Matchday 26 fixture at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Sylvester Simba and Derrick Agyei secured the goals for the home team in that match.

This defeat marks a challenging period for the Porcupine Warriors, who have managed only one victory in their last nine games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Following the setback in Dawu, Asante Kotoko currently sits at the 11th position in the league standings with 33 points, under the management of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Addressing the media post-match, Ocloo emphasized their determination to reverse their fortunes as they prepare to host the league leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium for the Matchday 27 encounter.

“Baba Yara is our fortress, our stronghold,” Ocloo remarked to StarTimes.

“If we are to turn things around, it must happen at Baba Yara this Sunday against Samartex,” he added.

The highly anticipated fixture is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

