Former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has blamed the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum for the club’s challenges.

His remarks come following the Reds’ 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC in the Matchday 26 games at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat means the Porcupine Warriors have not recorded a win in their last eight Premier League games.

However, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who is a former member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show blamed the former WAFA boss for the club’s poor performances.

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

“Where Asante Kotoko is heading to is not acceptable. These are the same players they played in the first round of the Ghana Premier League, so what has changed?” he said.

“I have been told that the coach (Prosper Narteh Ogum) approach to some issues and the players are not the best.

“When he was reappointed, he described some of the players as politicians because he felt some players still holds allegiance to the people who brought them to the club which is wrong.

“For me, what is happening at the club, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is the head coach of the team is the problem of Asante Kotoko.

“This is Asante Kotoko and what is happening has never happened before and it is about time some changes happen before it is too late,” Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang, who also serves as the Ghana Digital Centre chief added.

The defeat leave Asante Kotoko at the 11th on the league log with 33 points. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his changes will hope to steer the club to winning ways when they face FC Samartex in the matchday 27 games this weekend.

READ ALSO