The government has commenced processes to pay arrears owed members of the National Association of Institutional Suppliers.

This follows a consensus reached with the Ministry of Education after the Association suspended a planned picketing.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO), Emmanuel Ayivor, who confirmed this, disclosed the processes begun on April 4.

“The government promised that our payment would be done for those in the final year by Wednesday and for those in the second year, part would also be paid by Wednesday. And truly, to their words, they have begun payment and most of the members have confirmed on the platform that they are paying.

“Monday will be the day we agreed from both parties to meet at the ministry to assess the payment and how far they have gotten,” he announced in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

The Association for the past months had been chasing the government for over GH¢100 million debt owed.

They expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to pay for uniforms, housedresses, and other essentials supplied to various Senior High Schools (SHS) over two academic years.

