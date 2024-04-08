The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has suspended their protest, after a meeting with the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum.

The picketing began early Monday morning, 8, April 2024.

The Association earlier scheduled a two-day protest over unpaid monies owed.

They expressed disappointment at the Ministry’s failure to award contracts and settle outstanding debts of over GH¢100 million it owed members.

However, after discussions with the Education Minister, the Association has decided to halt the demonstration.

The Public Relations Officer for the group, Emmanuel Ayivor said assurances were given that all outstanding arrears would be settled by Monday, April 15, 2024.

“We had a meeting with authorities at the Ministry of Education a few minutes ago, and we have concluded. They have assured us that our concerns, they’ve heard it, and we’ve submitted our petitions to them. And that from today, as a matter of urgency, they have started paying.

“Arrears from the 2021/2022 academic year, then part of the 2022/2023 academic year, will be paid by this coming Wednesday. Aside from that, we are to meet with the head of finance coming Monday to look at the outstanding balance they need to pay us,” Mr. Ayivor explained.

READ ALSO: