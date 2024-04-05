The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has postponed their planned picketing at the Ministry of Education from March 4 to April 8, 2024.

This according to the Association is due to the Ministry’s failure to award contracts and settle outstanding debts of over GH¢100 million it owed members.

They expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to pay for uniforms, housedresses, and other essentials supplied to various Senior High Schools (SHS) over two academic years.

In a statement released on April 3, 2024, the group announced that the picketing will extend to Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after which members will return to their homes.

It stated that, the MOE agreed to commerce payment on Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024 and clear all outstanding arrears owed to NAIS by Monday, April 15, 2024.

However, the Association claims that the Ministry did not commence payments on April 2, 2024, despite promising to do so during a meeting on March 26.

“NAIS agreed to suspend the intended picketing at the MOE, slated for April 8, 2024. Regrettably, the Ministry of Education has failed to uphold their end of the agreement by refusing to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as agreed upon. Consequently, we are compelled to proceed with our planned picketing event,” the statement read.

