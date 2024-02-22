The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has announced plans to picket the Education Ministry on March 4, 2024 over debt owed them.

According to them, the government has defaulted on payments, exceeding GH¢100 million.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the spokesperson, Emmanuel Ayibor, said they have been diligent in supplying uniforms, house dresses and other school essentials over two academic years.

However, they are yet to receive any payment while countless engagements with the Education Ministry has not yielded the necessary result.

“We, as an association, have had extensive engagement with the government on these challenges that we have actually cited, but unfortunately, as we speak, the government has not given us a response yet, and we don’t know when they are paying us.

“The price quota is low for us, as we have indicated in our press conference, and we are also asking the government to reconsider giving the supply of PE kits and uniforms and stationery back to the schools. So, we are by this stating that if the government does not listen to us, we are going to picket on March 4 at the Ministry of Education, and we have notified the police,” he explained.

The suppliers have vowed to picket at the ministry until they are granted audience and paid what is due them.

