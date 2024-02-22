The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) and the Institute for Energy Security (IES) have called on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) as a matter of urgency shut down the operations of Chinese Sentuo Oil Refinery.

Also, they have called on the Special Prosecutor to investigate the activities of the refinery which President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned in January.

In a joint statement, COPEC and IES alleged the refinery is operating without the appropriate permit from the NPA and also supplying substandard.

“These worrying developments by the Sentuo Oil Refinery in pumping sub-standard products unto the Ghanaian market, if left to continue could see a surge in malfunctioning engines, particularly in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the three Northern regions as a larger bulk of these bad products are believed to have been trucked to these regions,” the statement read in parts.

Meanwhile, they have threatened to take legal action against the Ghana Standards Authority and NPA if the situation is not addressed.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: