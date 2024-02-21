The Jirapa Area Youth and Development Association (JAYDA), has called on investigative agencies to expedite its probe into the killing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royale Cosy Hills Hotel in the Upper West Region.

Reports indicate that the CEO of the hotel also known as ‘Jirapa Dubai’, Eric Johnson was killed in his private residence by the assailant(s).

According to the association, the deceased was a dynamic individual who brought Jirapa to the limelight; therefore, those who took his life must be brought to book.

“We also urge the investigative agencies to expedite action to conclude the investigations as a matter of urgency and put all those found to be implicated before the law courts for justice to take its course and served expeditiously,”the statement said.

The press statement was signed by the President of the group, Musah W.Cheyuo, and the Secretary, Sebastian Languon.

Portions of the statement also advised individuals with information on the killers to support the police.

“In this regard, we call on all and sundry to lend their support to the ongoing investigations to ensure that the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime is/are brought to book.

“It is our hope that all persons who have information relating to the matter, no matter how remote, will volunteer same to the Investigating agencies.

“Indeed, we urge them to do so willingly and promptly,” the statement added.

The statement also advised members of the community to remain calm and provide any assistance to security agencies to facilitate the process.

ALSO READ: