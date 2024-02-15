The Wa district Court has remanded in to police custody 5 five persons arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel otherwise known as Jirapa Dubai, Eric Johnson.

They are to re-appear in court on February 28.

Seven persons were picked up by the police as part of investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the Jirapa Dubai CEO.

After profiling of the suspects, two were granted policy enquiry bail but the rest taken to court.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, has placed a GH¢100,000 bounty on the killers of the CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, Eric Johnson.

According to the MP, any person who will give credible information to enable the police to resolve the murder case will receive the money.

