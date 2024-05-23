Residents of Jirapa in the Upper West Region have voiced their displeasure with the Wa High Court’s decision to halt the murder trial proceedings of Eric Johnson, the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel.

The court announced the suspension of the trial following claims by the accused’s lawyers that the Chief Justice had ordered the case to be transferred to Kumasi.

This decision has not sat well with members of the Jirapa community, who were present in court to follow the proceedings.

Three individuals are on trial for the brutal murder of Mr Johnson, who was the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel until his death.

State prosecutors, led by Saed Abdul Shakuur, and the defence team were prepared to start the hearing when the lead counsel for the accused, Clement Eledi, submitted a letter claiming that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo had directed the case to be moved to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

As a result, the court paused the proceedings to verify the authenticity of the letter from the Chief Justice’s office.

Principal State Attorney Saed Abdul Shakuur expressed surprise at this development, noting that the prosecution was ready to proceed with 11 witnesses, seven of whom are in Wa, and three are officers at the regional police headquarters.

“When we entered the court, the lawyer for the accused gave us a letter, purporting to be a letter from the CJ…instructing the district court to immediately transfer the matter to the high court in Kumasi. But I think that there’s more. We have 11 witnesses. Seven of them are in Wa.”

“Three are officers at the police regional headquarters. So, we intended to start the trial next week with the lawyers and we have since had conferences with everybody, we have filed witness cases and everything and so the case was about to start until this happened.”

Several Jirapa residents present at the court expressed their intention to resist the decision to transfer the case to Kumasi.

One resident questioned the legitimacy of the petition that prompted the Chief Justice’s directive, suggesting that if the petition was initiated by the mother of the accused, it indicated a vested interest, thereby making it equally significant for the local people of Jirapa.

The residents are concerned that moving the case to Kumasi would be unjust, given that the murder occurred in Jirapa.

They argued that travelling to Kumasi for every hearing would be inconvenient and costly. Therefore, they are demanding that the trial be held in Wa, where the crime took place.

ALSO READ: