The Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, has described the death of the owner of Cossy Hill Hotel popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, Eric Johnson as a big blow.

Mr Salih has said the deceased has significantly contributed to development in the area and has left a huge vacuum.

He touted Mr Johnson raised high the flag of the region and boosted its growth.

“We are all down. He (Eric Johnson) was a giant in the Upper West. He was a philanthropist. [There is] No sector has he not touched,” he eulogised in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Johnson was reportedly found dead in his private residence which shares boundary with the hotel.

It has been confirmed that Mr Johnson’s attacker used a ladder to climb over his wall and subsequently used a master card to gain access to his room.

Mr. Johnson is also believed to have finished taking his bath before the attack.

He was found in his towel on the floor with deep wounds on his body suspected to have been inflicted by his killer.

This death has left the region in shock with seven people so far arrested in connection with the gruesome murder.

However, the Minister has assured Mr Johnson’s death will not mean an end of the Jirapa Dubai, adding they will do everything possible to keep his legacy alive.

