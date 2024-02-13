In commemoration of the 2024 World Radio Day, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has urged all broadcasters to focus on the power of radio.

Particularly during this electioneering period, GIBA says it is imperative that broadcasters exercise caution, avoiding divisive and indecent language.

In a statement in line with the theme Radio: A century informing, entertaining, and

educating, GIBA noted radio has a unique relevance, serving as a lifeline for many, especially

in remote and rural areas where access to the internet and television might be

limited.

“We not only acknowledge the global significance of this enduring medium but also pay special tribute to its profound impact in Ghana. Since its inception, radio has played a pivotal role in shaping societies, offering an accessible platform for information, education, and entertainment.

“It has been instrumental in facilitating public discourse, promoting media diversity, and

ensuring accountability among public officials,” excerpts of the statement read.

The President of GIBA, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, emphasised the responsibility that comes with this influence.

“We are reminded of radio’s unparalleled reach and versatility, particularly in Ghana, where it continues to be a vital source of information and connection for our diverse communities.

“The thought of a day without radio underscores its integral presence in our daily lives

and the void its absence would create,” the statement noted.



Furthermore, GIBA pointed out in a country celebrated for its democratic values, radio

stations across Ghana have been at the forefront of encouraging political participation, offering platforms for debate, and ensuring that diverse voices are heard irrespective of recent challenges faced on and off the field.

“It plays a crucial role in educating the public on health, social issues, and

civic responsibilities, making it an indispensable tool for development and social

change.

“Through our programming, talk shows, and music, we have the opportunity to celebrate the

rich cultural heritage of Ghana, highlight important social issues, and foster a

sense of community and national pride,” it added.

Meanwhile, broadcasters have been urged to strive to ensure that radio remains a vehicle for

peaceful co-existence and the expression of Ghana’s vibrant diversity.

“As we look forward to another century of radio, let us commit to leveraging this

powerful medium to inform, entertain, and educate, not just in Ghana but around

the world.

“Let’s continue to harness the potential of radio to bring people together, to promote understanding and tolerance, and to build a brighter, more inclusive future for all. Happy World Radio Day!”

ALSO READ: