Ghana today joins the rest of the global community to observe World Radio Day today.

It was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. Celebrated on the theme “Radio and Peace”, this year’s event highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Programme Officer Communication and Information UNESCO Ghana, Hamid Yakub, explained what informed this year’s theme and the significance of the day.

“Primarily it has brought together radio community all across the world to appreciate this medium that is so versatile to our changing needs and demands in the sense that radio is widest medium that you can reach people in remote areas.

“Radio is a key pillar of conflict prevention and peacebuilding, provided it is independent from political and commercial influence and is able to tackle both the root causes and triggers of conflict. Radio should be included in any peace leadership strategy and must receive media assistance and be adequately funded by the government, especially public service Broadcasting radio.”

Radio discovery

Radio waves were originally discovered by one Heinrich Hertz, on the heels of his discovery of electromagnetic radiation. Radio waves operated at a frequency of 30 hertz and 300 gigahertz. The waves were generated by a device called a transmitter. The transmitter is connected to the antennas which allow the radio waves to radiate. The waves are received by a radio receiver that is attached to another system of antennas. Radio is a low-cost medium specifically suited to reaching remote communities and vulnerable people. It offers a platform to intervene in the public debate, irrespective of people’s educational level. It also plays a crucial role in emergency communication and disaster relief. Radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together and foster positive dialogue for change. In reporting and informing the general public, radio stations shape public opinion and frame a narrative that can influence domestic and international situations and decision-making processes.

Introduction of Radio in Ghana

Broadcasting began in Ghana with Radio ZOY on July 31, 1935, now GBC Radio. Although he was not born at the time radio broadcast commenced, the Chairman of the National Media Commission, NMC, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, grew to witness some defining features of radio which endeared many people to it.

“People depended more on the time that was announced on Radio than what their own watches and clocks were giving them. Once the clock chimes one O’clock you see people adjusting their watches to suit the time”.

“I understand at the time because of the elite Ghanaians when they listened to radio their discussion was focused on what was coming from radio. Subsequently, they developed fan clubs just to listen to radio.”

So is World Radio Day worth celebrating was the question posed to the NMC Chairman Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo. With an emphatic yes, Mr. Ayeboafo, said radio has transformed the world for which reason the day has to be celebrated.

“It is one technology that transformed the world. It has so impacted on everybody that it is worth pausing to analyze and look at its influence, what has gone wrong, what can we do better to make this technology more beneficial.”

Mr. Ayeboafo, is convinced this year’s theme “Radio and Peace” is appropriate as it encourages owners of radio stations to invest in training and retraining of staff.

“Those of you who are working in radio must understand that you can use radio to transform and to destroy. But if your focus is on human beings because that is the purpose of all communication processes then you must know it is better to bring people together than to scatter them.”

Contribution of Radio to Ghana’s peace

Are radio stations in Ghana contributing to peace in the country? Security Consultant Richard Kumadoe, says much needs to be done especially with regard to local language radio stations.

“If you want mass education radio is the best, what we have in Ghana which is very good is that we have interconnectivity of radio stations and GBC being the mother of all of it helps people to transmit and transport and to disseminate critical information to the target groups”.

He added “I think there is a lot more work to be done particularly with the local language radio stations and the spectrum they command.

“I think Radio owners will also need to put in a lot of money in terms of training in terms of capacity building and in terms of the language.”

This year’s celebration comes at a time when the conflict in Bawku is rife, how can radio stations in Bawku and its environs be used to bring peace to the area. Mr. Kumadoe has some recommendations.

“Radio in Bawku is what gives the information and is what alerts people of what’s happening. Overall radio stations in Bawku have done well and we need to commend them.”

To ensure radio promotes peace Mr Kumadoe proffers “Who designs the programme is important, the kind and timing of the programme they run is important. Speech is also important and one of the things they can also do is to engage the public.”

World Radio Day annually provides an opportunity for reflection, Programme Officer Communication and Information UNESCO Ghana, Hamid Yakub has identified some gaps in the Ghana’s Radio industry which requires urgent attention.

“We have to ensure that radio frequency is allocated fairly for rural platform in the space. There should be enough allocation of frequencies to community Broadcasting because they are in the communities, they are supposed to serve the community. More so we should all contribute to sustain public Service broadcasting. When it comes to the commercial the frequency allocation should be well defined, there’s also a gap in training.”

For the Chairman of the NMC two working documents which have been developed can fill the gaps in the radio industry.

“The National media Commission has developed two documents, the first one is Broadcasting Standards, the other one is about guidelines on the use of local language. I will wish that everybody working in the radio environment will look at these guidelines and work within the framework of these guidelines so that at the end of the day, it will be more beneficial to us.”

An American columnist Peggy Noonan once said “TV gives everyone an image, but Radio gives birth to a million images in a million brains.”