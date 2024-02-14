In commemoration of the 2024 World Radio Day, the US Embassy in Ghana on Tuesday, February 13, celebrated JoyNews anchor Emefa Apawu.

In a post on its official Instagram page, the embassy eulogised his Apawu for her work in shaping the media landscape.

Among other things, the embassy applauded the journalist for a partnership to educate students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on combating misinformation and online abuse of journalists.

This they noted was during the COVID-19 pandemic when students were out of school but they managed to connect to communities through the power of radio.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible power of radio in connecting communities, fostering education, and combating misinformation. When children were out of school due to the Covid-19 pandemic, @USAID partnered with the Government of Ghana to launch a national radio program in English and 11 local languages that allowed children to continue learning.”

“The radio program reached children across Ghana and mitigated learning loss, particularly in reading competency, during that period. That’s the power of radio! We celebrate those who harness the power of radio for good and development like Emefa Apawu who has partnered us to educate students of the University of Cape Coast on tackling misinformation and online abuse of journalists,” parts of the post read.

They also highlighted some of her interviews that have impacted in the lives of many including the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield during the recent UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Accra.

Emefa Apawu is a broadcast journalist, TV and radio anchor and producer with JoyNews and Joy FM, subsidiaries of The Multimedia Group.

In 2020, she won an award for Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting at the 25th GJA Awards (Ghana Journalists Awards).

She was one of the media personalities selected by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council in conjunction with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Eastern/Volta/Oti branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to champion the Visit Volta Campaign as a native of the region from Anfoega Akukome in the Volta Region of Ghana.