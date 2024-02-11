Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Eric Johnson, the owner of Cosy Hills Hotel popularly known as Jirapa Dubai in the Upper West Region.

This brings to five, the number of persons arrested so far.

The suspects have been identified as Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Jirapa-based hotel.

They are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier on arrested.

Investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice.

Mr Johnson was reportedly found dead in his private residence which shares boundary with the hotel.

According to sources, the murder took place before 1:30 am since his stolen vehicle was driven out of his residence by the assailant(s) around that time.

It has been confirmed that Mr Johnson’s attacker used a ladder to climb over his wall and subsequently used a master card to gain access to his room.

Mr. Johnson is also believed to have finished taking his bath before the attack.

He was found in his towel on the floor with deep wounds on his body suspected to have been inflicted by his killer.

