The Wa District court, presided over by His Honor Maxwell Titirico Maxbrain, has remanded six individuals for the second time in connection with the murder of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel popularly called the Jirapa Dubai.

Five of the accused individuals will be held in Wa police custody, while the sixth accused person who is the sacked Human Resource (HR) Officer, Elaisah Mahama, will be detained at the Wa Central Prison.

Background

The renowned businessman was found dead in a pool of blood at his private residence on Sunday, February 11.

It has been confirmed that Mr Johnson’s attacker or attackers used a ladder to climb over his wall before using a master card to gain access to his room.

The deceased is believed to have finished taking his bath before the attack. He was found on the floor with his towel around him and bearing deep wounds on his body suspected to have been inflicted by his killer or killers.

His car was driven out of the compound but was later found abandoned in town.

Seven people were earlier picked up for interrogation over the murder.

In a press statement, the Ghana Police Service said two new suspects were picked up after the initial arrest of five following the discovery of the businessman’s lifeless body.

Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, Kumbata Kwaku, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe are the suspects assisting the police with investigations into the multiple stabbing and murder of Eric Johnson.

Out of the number, the Wa Magistrate Court has remanded five individuals.

Presided over by Maxibrain Titreku, the court ordered the remand of the five suspects on Thursday, February 15, following a petition from the police for additional investigations.

Nevertheless, the court granted bail to two of the suspects.

The sacked Human Resource (HR) Officer of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, Elyasah Mahama was allegedly picked up on February 27, at a hideout in Takoradi and airlifted to Wa on a commercial flight for interrogation.

He will be detained at the Wa Central Prison.

ALSO READ:

Dismissed HR manager prime suspect in Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder