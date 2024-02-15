Communication Director of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo’s announced shake up in his government.

Abass Nurudeen described those appointed as ‘injury time ministers’ and a waste of human capital resources.

He claims the seven years of economic mess created by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration cannot be redeemed within few months to the 2024 general election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced a major reshuffle of his ministers for the first time since assuming office in January 2017.

In all, 13 current ministers of state, including 13 deputy ministers and two regional ministers, were affected by the reshuffle.

But Abass Nurudeen believes the reshuffle was unnecessary and , describing it as a waste of resources’.

He said the only reshuffle to rescue the country from the economic mess created is a vote against the NPP in the 2024 general election for former President Mahama to return to the presidency.

Abass Nurudeen indicated that, Mr. Mahama, has the antidote to repair the country, describing the party’s ‘Big Push’ economic policy as a game changer.

With 10 billion dollars for infrastructure development, reviving collapsed businesses, pushing small and medium enterprises and stabilising the cedis, he believes the economy will be revived.

The NDC communicator called on Ghanaians to unseat the NPP in this year’s general elections.