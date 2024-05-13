The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has reported significant progress in the ongoing voter registration exercise, with a total of 143,014 individuals registered nationwide.

This registration, which began on Tuesday, May 7, is primarily aimed at first-time voters and individuals seeking to obtain a voter card. Scheduled to last for 21 days, the exercise is set to conclude on May 27, 2024.

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, has provided insights into the registration process, indicating that it is expected to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The EC’s projection underscores the significance of this exercise in ensuring the inclusion of new voters in the democratic process.

A regional breakdown of the registration figures reveals varying levels of participation across different regions.

Notably, the Greater Accra region has registered 17,837 voters, with other regions like Ashanti recording higher numbers, totalling 25,558 registrations.

These figures provide a glimpse into the geographical distribution of voter registrations and highlight areas of higher turnout.

Despite the progress made, the EC continues to work towards achieving its registration target before the conclusion of the exercise.

