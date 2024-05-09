Some Senior High School (SHS) students aged 18 and above have threatened to return to school if Electoral Commission (EC) officials fail to register them.

The ongoing EC registration exercise began on Tuesday, 7th, and will conclude on 27th May.

The students have been granted four days permission by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to register, but due to network challenges, many are unable to do so.

Some of the students who spoke to Adom News said they were given just four days but they are yet to register.

They said they will have no option than to return to school if the network challenges are not resolved.

The SHS students are therefore appealing to the EC to fix the network issues promptly.

Meanwhile, Stephen Abuaku, the NPP Chairman of the Nkawkaw constituency, acknowledged the network challenges but said that overall, the registration process is proceeding smoothly.

He also appealed to the GES to consider extending the four-day period given to the students.