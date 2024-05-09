The ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the Juaboso District has encountered challenges.

This is because majority of applicants are failing to provide proof of residence.

Despite registering 216 individuals and issuing voter cards over the past three days, concerns have arisen over the eligibility of some applicants.

The Electoral Commission Officer for Juaboso District, Fatima Kantom, expressed worry over this trend, noting instances where applicants struggled to answer basic questions such as the schools they attended.

Additionally, during today’s registration exercise, five applicants who claimed to live with the NPP parliamentary candidate in Sehwi Benchema failed to provide satisfactory answers during questioning by EC officials.

Madam Kantom appealed to applicants to provide accurate information and urged both political parties involved to refrain from busing applicants to registration centers.

This call comes amid concerns of potential manipulation and fraud in the registration process.

Authorities are working to address these challenges and ensure a fair and transparent process for all eligible voters in the Juaboso District.

