A Nigerian man simply identified as Young C caused a stir online on Wednesday, May 8, when he embarked on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

In a post shared on his IG page, Young C said he intends to broadcast live footage from the coffin at night.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, he said:

“I am going to be spending the next 24 hours buried in this casket. Guys, this is real, not fake. And the most amazing part is that I am going to go live by night.”

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that, he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.

In an update on Wednesday evening, he said in part, :Guys, I have been buried alive for over 8 hours now. For those of you who saw my first video, I have been down here. As you can see, my camera is still rolling, and I have my light down there, I am sweating, guys.”

In yet another update, Yong C said he has started experiencing heat and feared his rechargeable fan not to run out of power.

He has connected a video and sound system to his friends above in case the challenge becomes life-threatening.