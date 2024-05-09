Global provider of network services, and digital solutions, Angola Cables is partnering with Cameroon’s incumbent telecommunications operator, Camtel to expand digital and connectivity services in Cameroon and the West Africa region.

The agreement follows an intent by both parties to develop business opportunities in West Africa and the Atlantic region to boost redundancy, network resilience and the quality of services (QoS) both nationally and internationally. Taking advantage of the extensive subsea cable connections of SACS, WACS, and Monet within the robust backhaul network of Angola Cables – and the added connectivity provided by Camtel on the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL), businesses and enterprises will have extended capacity options with a better traffic access to West Africa local and regional networks through Angola Cables and Camtel’s Points of Presence (PoPs).

“The partnership once the necessary due diligence has been completed, could transform internet connectivity and data transmission in West Africa,” so says Fernando Fernandes, Country Manager of TelCables Nigeria, a subsidiary of Angola Cables.

CAMTEL CEO, Judith Yah Sunday Epse Achidi said, “Our strategic intent is to build on the robust backhaul connectivity of the Angola Cables network, and the existing interconnections we have in place with other submarine cables connecting the region and the world, to provide flexible and secure value added services for our clients and businesses.”

The agreement signifies an important step in advancing telecoms and digital connectivity in Africa. “For users, it will help to secure connectivity, trade, boost economies and help expand as well as grow businesses across the region,” concluded Fernandes.

