Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly says the team’s recent form is proof the club’s plan is “coming together” under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are unbeaten in their past three matches, beating West Ham and Tottenham after a spirited draw at Aston Villa.

Those results have helped Chelsea climb up to seventh in the Premier League, which could secure European football next season, while they are just two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle.

Boehly was accused of making the club a “laughing stock” by a supporters’ group in March but the American says the board’s plans are starting to come to fruition.

Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Boehly said: “We’ve seen the last two and a half games… in the second half at Aston Villa [2-2 draw] and Tottenham [2-0 win] and West Ham [5-0 win] where we played beautiful football.

“It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, [it was] very organised and the number of shots we had.

“In those two and a half games, you could really start to see what we were working on coming together.”

Boehly says recent performances have changed the “commentary” about the club.

Despite the on-field improvements, doubts remain over Pochettino’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The former Tottenham boss signed a two-year deal with the club last summer but said earlier this month he had been given no assurances over his future.

“I wanted to say that it is enough with this type of rumours, that if I have one year more [under] contract here and no-one says nothing [to me], [I] suppose I’m going to be here,” the Argentine said.

Chelsea’s next game is at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, before they travel to Brighton on 15 May and host Bournemouth on the final day of the season (19 May).