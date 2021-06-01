Suspect Paul Adobaw, who, together with his wife and a Prophetess, buried their two-year-old boy alive at Breman Brakwa in the Central Region, has been remanded into police custody for three months.

He was put before the Breman Asikuma Magistrate Court, presided over by Her Honour Ms Araba Nunoo, on Monday.

The suspect is to reappear on 31st August 2021 while the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the prophetess, Ama Nkansah, the leader of Christ Faith Tabernacle Church at Gomoa Eshiem in the Gomoa West District is still on the run.

Police in the Central Region are, therefore, appealing to the general public to assist them to arrest her.

The wife has been granted bail because she is breastfeeding her newly born baby.

The couple buried their two-year-old baby alive on the advice of the prophetess at Brakwa Awoyom, a suburb of Bremang Brakwa.

According to reports, the child was buried near the stream the community relies on for water.

The man and wife said they were convinced by a fetish priestess that their child, who could neither walk nor talk, was a spirit child and had to be killed.

Narrating what happened, Abubakar Mohammed, a tenant of the couple, said at midnight on Monday, suspect Adoba and Maame Atta and the fetish priestess dug a grave and buried the two-year-old alive.