The police have nabbed a caregiver at a crèche in Accra who vented her anger on an 11-month-old baby girl and allegedly killed her while feeding the baby.

The caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah, 54, was arrested after a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed in the room at the Happy Bloomers Creche at Agbogba exposed the dastardly act, following a complaint the parents of the baby girl lodged over the death of the child.

Little Allegra Yaba Ackah Mensah was pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital where she was rushed by managers of the creche.

The CCTV video cited by the Daily Graphic showed the victim in a neatly decorated classroom with two other babies.

One of the babies was standing in a baby’s cot, while the other was lying on the floor, unattended to, with little Allegra sitting on a stool.

In the video, Clara was seen leaving the classroom, returning shortly with a cup and also cleaning the floor with tissue.

She was later seen trying to force porridge in a cup into the victim’s mouth, while holding the baby’s hands tightly behind her.

Clara was also seen pushing the baby’s head into the cup in an attempt to get the little girl to drink the porridge, while the helpless baby, who appeared to be suffocating, screamed and threw her legs into the air ferociously.