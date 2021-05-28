The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) is appealing for calm as the government addresses challenges in the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah said though some schools have challenges, the situation is not as bad as is it being portrayed by some headmasters and parents.

Some headmasters and parents have cited, among other things, accommodation and delay in the release of funds for food supplies for the smooth running of schools.

What is even worrying, they claimed, is the increasing number of students sleeping on the bare floor due to lack of beds.

The situation, they argued, has brought untoward hardship to students. Some parents also claimed they are spending more under the free SHS policy.

Some parents have even indicated that they were ready to pay school fees to guarantee the safety of their students

Responding to these challenges on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Prof. Opoku-Amankwah said the situation is not as bad as people want it to seem.

He said though he appreciates the concerns being raised, many of the issues are exaggerated just to paint a bad picture to the people.

The GES boss could not fathom why those complaining were not bold enough to mention to schools facing these challenges to enable them address them.

“I will not say we are not facing challenges but the people speaking are not being sincere. If they had mentioned even one school, it will help us address the issues,” he bemoaned.

The GES boss noted that most of the problems in the education sector were there before the implementation of the free SHS policy

However, he assured worried parents of their commitment to address all these concerns in schools across the country.

Prof Opoku-Amankwah maintained that the free SHS is the best legacy that needs the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians.