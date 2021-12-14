Fire has razed down about 12 kiosks which served as shelter for some squatters at Agbogba Cemetery junction in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident, according to witnesses, began around 3:00 am on Tuesday.

However, the cause is not immediately known.

The fire, which witnesses said, ragged for hours, left residents in the area in shock as there was nothing to salvage.

Meanwhile, Fire officials have been to the scene to help douse the remaining fire as victims continue to count their losses.